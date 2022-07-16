ZeroSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1.83 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,837.77 or 0.99989557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars.

