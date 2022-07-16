Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 239,276 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 253,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

