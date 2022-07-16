Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

