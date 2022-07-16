Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $526.67.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

