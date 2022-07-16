Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 491,089 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

