115,257 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

