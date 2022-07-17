13,975 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

