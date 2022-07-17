1MillionNFTs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,345.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $24,355.00 and approximately $38,345.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.