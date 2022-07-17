2,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 58.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.