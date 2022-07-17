2,107 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

