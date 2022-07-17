2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $13.83 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

