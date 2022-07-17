3,144 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.