377,109 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 377,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,762,000. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 572,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 299,965 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

