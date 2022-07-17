53,236 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $3,621,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -10.66%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.