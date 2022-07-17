5,991 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

DFAS opened at $48.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

