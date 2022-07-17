600 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

