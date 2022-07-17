73,207 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,961,000. Elevance Health accounts for 2.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $488.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

