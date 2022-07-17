Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 72,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

