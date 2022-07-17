Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT opened at $78.57 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47.

