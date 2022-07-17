Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.67 or 0.06414127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00258453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00652125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00514240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.