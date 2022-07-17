AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.43. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,130.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 921,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

