Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

