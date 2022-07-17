Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.77.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

