Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

APD opened at $225.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

