Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

