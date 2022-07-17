All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,432 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.