All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,974 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $10.30 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

