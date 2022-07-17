All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

