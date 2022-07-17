All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.81 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

