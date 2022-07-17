All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.