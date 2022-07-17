All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,568 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

