All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

