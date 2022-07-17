All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,493 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

