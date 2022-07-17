All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

