All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,025 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Southwest worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CSWC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

