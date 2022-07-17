All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $388,000 Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

