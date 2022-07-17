AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

