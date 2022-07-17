AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,337 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

