Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

