Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 31,343 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,343 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $149,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,819,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

SPGI opened at $349.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average of $380.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

