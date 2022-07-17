Alphr finance (ALPHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,575.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $23,694.48 and approximately $29,575.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035964 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
