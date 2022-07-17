Altura (ALU) Reaches One Day Volume of $653,660.00

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Altura has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Altura has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $653,660.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

