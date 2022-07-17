Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $36.08 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

