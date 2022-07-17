American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,277 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

