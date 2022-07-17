AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Hits $24.25 Million

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $24.25 million and $202,370.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

