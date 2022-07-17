Ampleforth Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $55.11 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00016951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
