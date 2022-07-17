Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $113.89

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ARCB stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

