Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.