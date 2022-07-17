Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $65.64

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.