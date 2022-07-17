Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $94.30

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and have sold 199,021 shares worth $19,161,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

